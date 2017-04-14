BOE member wants to curb troubled California tax agency’s mega-conferences

0:50 Josh Newman supports ballot measure to protect gas tax money Pause

1:07 Where greenhouse gases come from

1:57 Assemblyman Phil Ting doubts BOE can fix itself

11:32 Police tackle man for jaywalking

1:24 Delta tunnels battle heats up

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs'

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'