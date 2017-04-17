Assembly Democrat stripped of committee chairmanship after voting against gas tax increase

Nearly two weeks after breaking with fellow Democrats to vote against a bill raising California fuel taxes, Assemblyman Rudy Salas has lost chairmanship of a prime legislative committee.

In a letter sent Monday to the Assembly’s chief clerk advising several committee changes, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced that he had removed Salas from his position heading a politically lucrative committee – the Assembly Business and Professions Committee, which handles consumer regulations, occupational licensing and product labeling bills.

Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell, will take over as the committee chair, while Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin, D-Thousand Oaks, will take Salas’ vacancy. Salas was moved to the Assembly Rules Committee, which assigns bills to relevant policy committees and makes other decisions to administer the house.

Salas, of Bakersfield and one of the more centrist Democrats in the Assembly, was the sole member of his caucus to vote against Senate Bill 1, which will increase the gas tax and add a new vehicle registration fee to pay for road repairs, public transit and other projects.

His defection momentarily caused chaos in the chamber, as the measure stalled short of passage and colleagues rushed to convince several wavering members to vote for the plan without Salas.