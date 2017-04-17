Protesters at Feinstein town hall want her to step aside in 2018

Protesters gathering Monday for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s first town hall since President Donald Trump took office said she should not seek re-election in 2018.

“San Francisco citizens, activists and voters...are absolutely pissed off at Dianne Feinstein over her seven votes in favor of Trump nominees and her comments saying Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court was ‘quote, impressive,’ (and) her whispering to the Republican Party that ‘do not worry the Democrats will stand aside and allow you to achieve the Trump agenda,” said Ben Becker, a San Francisco resident and delegate for the California Democratic Party. “We will not stand aside and allow the Trump agenda to go forward. That is unacceptable – not in San Francisco, not in America...Do not seek re-election. We will not vote for you.”

Feinstein, 83, former mayor of San Francisco, was elected to the Senate in 1992. She has hinted that she plans to run for a fifth full term next year, but has not officially announced her candidacy.

Roughly 25 protesters, many of whom identified themselves as liberals and Democrats, carried signs denouncing Trump’s presidency, advocating for single-payer health care and calling for “peace in Syria.”

Tickets for the town hall were snapped up in a few hours. More than 1,000 people were expected to attend.

Feinstein has faced protests in recent months, including for not holding town hall meetings. A Berkeley IGS poll conducted in mid-March shows that Feinstein remains popular in deep-blue California, but a slight majority of voters think someone else should run.