Dianne Feinstein 2018? Voters consider that a ‘bad thing for California’

0:38 Jerry Brown says he's willing to raise taxes: 'I have no future' Pause

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

0:37 Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes'

1:20 Sen. Holly Mitchell talks about the 'cradle to prison pipeline'

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay