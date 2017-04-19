This senator wanted to fix potholes. Now Republicans want to take him out

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:16 Stockton woman prosecuted for selling Ceviche through Facebook Pause 0:38 Crashed computers frustrate customers trying to do business with DMV 1:38 Gov. Jerry Brown rallies support for tax increases: 'Fixing our roads is basic' 0:46 Will Jerry Brown be remembered as 'the greatest taxing governor in history?' 0:34 Dog the Bounty Hunter: 'Poor people don't break the law' 1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S. 0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs' 0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan 0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened 2:32 Sacramento's most wanted: This week, attempted murder was the case Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Sen. Josh Newman, D-Fullerton, on April 6, 2017 spoke in support of Assembly Constitutional Amendment 5, which would guarantee that the gas tax and vehicle fee increase he and other lawmakers approved must be used for transportation projects. California State Senate