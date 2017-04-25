UC kept secret $175 million reserve as it raised tuition, state audit finds

The University of California’s central administration has overcharged campuses to fund its operations, spent excessively on employee compensation and hidden $175 million in secret reserves in recent years.

Those were the conclusions of a blistering state audit released Tuesday that slammed UC’s Office of the President for misleading budgeting practices – and for interfering in auditors’ efforts to determine whether its wide range of duties and nearly 1,7000 employees could be slimmed down.

State Auditor Elaine Howle said in an interview that her report calls into question the university’s recent decision to raise tuition this fall for the first time in six years when it has additional financial resources available, more than half of which is sitting in a discretionary fund.

“Why did we need to increase tuition if the Office of the President has $175 million in reserve that nobody knew about?” she said.

She added that UC “inhibited” her office from completing a key component of the audit: to assess what functions are completed by the Office of the President and whether campuses find value in them. Surveys sent independently to each of the university’s 10 campuses, she said, were first reviewed by the Office of the President and then submitted to the auditor with substantial revisions that reflected more positively on the administration.

“That would have been our intent to look at all of those services and determine whether there are places to streamline and eliminate costs,” Howle said. “And we couldn’t get there.”

In a letter to Howle included with the audit, UC President Janet Napolitano said she welcomed the “constructive input,” but she countered that “the report fundamentally and unfairly mischaracterizes UCOP’s budget processes and practices.” A 34-page addendum disputes many of the facts in the audit and the conclusions Howle drew.

Napolitano said much of the $175 million Howle identified is already committed to system-wide university programs, ranging from research grants and cybersecurity to a global food security initiative and an academic program for students in Washington, D.C.

“The elimination of these programs would be contrary to UC’s longstanding roles as an engine of social mobility for students from a wide-range of backgrounds and circumstances and as a driver of innovative and research-based solutions to some of the State and nation’s most challenging issues,” she wrote.

The university added that it only reviewed the campus surveys to “get the auditors accurate information and ensure that the information they received was from the individual best-positioned to respond to a particular issue on behalf of the given campus.”

But in a scathing denouncement, the audit said that UC’s conduct during the process cast doubt on “whether it will make a genuine effort to change.”