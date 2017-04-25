NRA takes aim at California to reverse its strong gun control laws

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years Pause 1:11 Hundreds come to California Capitol for Muslim Day 1:18 Why California students need debt-free college 0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened 1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped 0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs' 0:27 Jerry Brown says gas tax vote was above board 2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban 1:11 Alex Padilla: Trump's election allegations 'absolutely false, without basis, without evidence' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

New California laws will broaden the definition of prohibited assault weapons, cracking down on a quick-reloading device referred to as the "bullet button." Jeremy B. White jwhite@sacbee.com