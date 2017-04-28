Ann Coulter isn’t coming to UC Berkeley, but she’ll still be speaking in California

Welcome to the AM Alert, your morning rundown on California policy and politics. To receive it regularly, please sign up here.
Ann Coulter backed out of her plans to speak in ultra-liberal Berkeley this week, due in large part to concerns over riots and threats to public safety. But she’s still planning to talk in California this week – this time in friendlier territory.
Coulter, the Republican columnist and and right-wing provocateur, is expected to address the Republican Party of Stanislaus County Friday night, following a signing for her book titled “In Trump We Trust, e pluribus awesome!”
Republican-leaning Stanislaus County elects its share of Democrats, but currently is represented in Congress by Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. Voters were split between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton last November, with Clinton taking 47.4 percent of the vote to Trump’s 45.6 percent.
The Coulter event is sold out.
WORTH REPEATING: “Limited government still looks after the most vulnerable.” –Assemblyman Matthew Harper, R-Huntington Beach, on why, as a conservative, he supports funding for developmental disability services.
MAY DAY PROTESTS: Demonstrations are planned across California on May 1, a holiday known for mass protests and demonstrations in favor of labor rights. This year, thousands of people are expected to take part in May Day events across the state to express solidarity for workers’ rights and protest actions by President Donald Trump and his administration.
Actions this year are expected to target Trump’s widespread immigration crackdown, rollback of environmental protections and more.
Environmental groups, including the Sierra Club and Greenpeace, are organizing a mass action on Monday, May 1, when 80 environmental and climate justice organizations are expected to stand with workers and unions protesting on May Day. A teleconference is set for 9 a.m. Friday to work out details. Go here to register.
In Los Angeles, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights is holding poster-making parties on Friday and Saturday in advance of a march planned for downtown Los Angeles Monday. Volunteers are expected to make large posters, and a large banner of a wall meant to depict Trump’s promised U.S.-Mexico border wall that they plan to tear up during the march. The poster party is at the immigration rights’ group headquarters at 2533 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles. It’ll be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
CLEAN-TECH ECONOMY: California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti are among the officials expected to speak at the Los Angeles Business Council summit on how businesses are “paving the way to cleaner, greener communities.” It begins at 7 a.m. at the Getty Center.
WOMEN IN POLITICS: A “Women in Politics” symposium in Fullerton Friday is aimed at addressing the issue of under-representation of women in politics. Speakers include Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, D-Fullerton, Controller Betty Yee and state Board of Equalization member Fiona Ma. The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Fullerton Community Center on Commonwealth Avenue.
MENTAL HEALTH: A forum on Bay Area black health care, and how to assist people in mental health needs is set for San Francisco on Saturday.
Held by the oversight board for the Mental Health Services Act, the forum will feature law enforcement officials, social workers and more to discuss topics that include trauma from violence, and when to help people with a mental health need. The event begins at 11 a.m. at the New Providence Baptist Church in San Francisco.
STATE AUCTION: A state auction is planned for Saturday in Sacramento, where everything from bicycles to furniture to watches will be on sale. The items include property seized by the California Highway Patrol. The auction is 8 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. at 1700 National Dr., Sacramento.
MUST READ: “Unprecedented” doctor shortage at California prison hurting inmate care, audit says.
