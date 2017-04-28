California just took a step to block Trump’s efforts on offshore oil drilling

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:27 Jerry Brown says gas tax vote was above board Pause 1:13 Caltrans Workers Memorial 2017 0:50 Josh Newman supports ballot measure to protect gas tax money 0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs' 1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years 1:18 Why California students need debt-free college 0:50 5 things to know about California’s disabled parking placard program 1:57 Assemblyman Phil Ting doubts BOE can fix itself 1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban 1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

To cap off his 100 days in office, Trump signed an executive order that will expand offshore oil drilling in federal waters and open other areas that were previously off limits to new oil and gas exploration. “I don’t think anybody has done what we’ve been able to do in 100 days,” Trump said after signing his latest executive order. AP