‘I am sorry that we did it this way,’ UC’s Napolitano tells lawmakers after audit

University of California President Janet Napolitano apologized Tuesday for creating the “wrong impression” that she had improperly interfered in a critical state audit of her office released last week.
At a legislative hearing to review the audit findings, Napolitano acknowledged that she and her staff communicated with campus leaders about a survey meant to independently assess the value of her office’s operations.
“While we believe we did things appropriately, it is clear in retrospect that we could have handled this better,” she said. “I am sorry that we did it this way, because it has created the wrong impression and detracted from the important fact that we accept the recommendations in the audit report.”
Napolitano defended her actions as merely an effort to ensure that campuses understood the purpose of the audit and that the auditor received correct information in completing her report.
“I discussed with the chancellors that they should be aware of the surveys and be sure that their responses were accurate and reflected the perspective of campus leadership,” Napolitano said.
But she added that, in future audits, the university would direct any questions or concerns from campuses through the official auditing process.
Monica Lozano, chair of UC’s governing Board of Regents, joined Napolitano in testifying. She said that she would form a small group of regents to conduct a review of what happened.
Auditor Elaine Howle has asserted that the Office of the President interfered with her work by reviewing surveys sent independently to campus leaders and requesting changes that reflected more positively on its operations before they were submitted.
That sensational claim most captivated lawmakers at Tuesday’s hearing, which was called last week following the release of the massive audit slamming UC’s central administration as bloated, overpaid and dishonest.
Howle also concluded that the Office of the President had systematically overcharged campuses to fund its operations, spent excessively on employee compensation and was sitting on $175 million in secret reserves when the university’s governing board voted to raise tuition earlier this year.
The university, while promising to implement many of the audit’s recommendations, defensively rejected its most stinging criticisms as a misrepresentation of the administration’s budgeting practices. Napolitano on Tuesday maintained that most of the money identified by Howle is actually committed to presidential initiatives that directly benefit the university’s educational and research missions.
Coming on the heels of another, equally blistering report a year ago that suggested UC’s policy of accepting more higher-paying nonresident students to supplement its budget had crowded thousands of California students out of the system, the audit reignited simmering anger at the Capitol toward the university. Several state officials called on UC to reverse the recent tuition hike, while a handful of longshot proposals chipping away at its constitutionally-mandated independence have been introduced.
Before the hearing, Assembly Republicans held a press conference urging the Legislature to subpoena all records related to the Office of the President’s reserve funds and its interference with the campus surveys to determine if any criminal activity had taken place.
“Often, where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” Assemblyman Dante Acosta, R-Santa Clarita, said. “Here, I think we may have a mushroom cloud.”
Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff
Comments