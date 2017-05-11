Wine country looking more like cannabis country in California

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:23 Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment Pause 1:18 Cannabis company envisions processing center at former winery 0:49 'We're very disturbed,' audit committee chair says of UC interference 1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years 11:32 Police tackle man for jaywalking 0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense' 1:32 Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye answers call for jury duty 0:56 Common ground with wages and prices at Chando's 1:42 California peace officers honor fallen comrades 0:55 Video: How is teacher shortage affecting California school districts? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Amanda Reiman, community manager for Flow Kana, which recently bought the flagship Fetzer Vineyards property where the label got its start, on May 4, 2017 explains the company's vision for transforming the winery to a marijuana processing facility. Angela Hart ahart@sacbee.com