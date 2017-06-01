Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount, joined other elected officials in vowing to stand up to president-elect Donald Trump on immigration on Dec 5, 2016 in Sacramento. Jeremy B. White The Sacramento Bee
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount, joined other elected officials in vowing to stand up to president-elect Donald Trump on immigration on Dec 5, 2016 in Sacramento. Jeremy B. White The Sacramento Bee
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

June 01, 2017 12:02 PM

California Assembly won’t renew contract with Eric Holder’s firm

By Jim Miller

jmiller@sacbee.com

The California Assembly will not renew its contract with Covington and Burling, the law firm of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder who Democratic legislative leaders enlisted earlier this year to help craft legal strategy to oppose Trump administration policies.

“We have received valuable guidance from Covington & Burling over the past four months. We will continue to seek their guidance as the need arises,” Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount, said in a statement Thursday.

Rendon and Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, announced the $25,000-a month contract with Holder’s firm in January.

Dan Reeves, de León’s chief of staff, said the Senate will maintain a contract with Convington and Burling.

“Covington’s advice and guidance has been very valuable to the Senate in responding to the Trump’s administration’s sustained attack on California’s policies and values,” Reeves said. “We currently have a number of ongoing projects with Covington and plan to continue that valuable relationship.”

Reeves said the duration and cost of the contract is still being negotiated and he expects to have more details in the coming weeks.

Editor’s note: This post was updated at 12:55 p.m. June 1, 2017 to include the comment of Dan Reeves.

Taryn Luna of The Bee Capitol Bureau contributed to this story.

Jim Miller: 916-326-5521, @jimmiller2

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

California senator argues for single-payer health care in California

View More Video

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Dan Walters
columnist
dwalters@sacbee.com
@waltersbee

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert

Editor's Choice Videos