California Assembly won’t renew contract with Eric Holder’s firm

The California Assembly will not renew its contract with Covington and Burling, the law firm of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder who Democratic legislative leaders enlisted earlier this year to help craft legal strategy to oppose Trump administration policies.
“We have received valuable guidance from Covington & Burling over the past four months. We will continue to seek their guidance as the need arises,” Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount, said in a statement Thursday.
Rendon and Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, announced the $25,000-a month contract with Holder’s firm in January.
Dan Reeves, de León’s chief of staff, said the Senate will maintain a contract with Convington and Burling.
“Covington’s advice and guidance has been very valuable to the Senate in responding to the Trump’s administration’s sustained attack on California’s policies and values,” Reeves said. “We currently have a number of ongoing projects with Covington and plan to continue that valuable relationship.”
Reeves said the duration and cost of the contract is still being negotiated and he expects to have more details in the coming weeks.
Editor’s note: This post was updated at 12:55 p.m. June 1, 2017 to include the comment of Dan Reeves.
Taryn Luna of The Bee Capitol Bureau contributed to this story.
