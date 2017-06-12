Blow up California tax board, lawmakers say

The troubled Board of Equalization would lose almost all of its authority and the state would create a new revenue department in a budget proposal that top Democratic leaders are expected to release today, State Controller Betty Yee said.
The tax-collecting Board of Equalization would shed its oversight of more than 30 tax and fee programs under the proposal that Yee developed with Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate Pro Tem Kevin DeLeon, both Los Angeles Democrats. Yee said Gov. Jerry Brown has signed off on the approach.
The elected board would lose its authority as California’s tax court. Instead, civil service administrative law judges would oversee tax disputes.
The plan mirrors one that Yee announced earlier this spring after an audit from the Department of Finance showed that board members had inappropriately intervened in the agency’s daily operations. The audit also revealed questionable accounting and a climate of fear among civil servants who feared they’d lose their jobs if they crossed an elected official.
More audits are in the works, including one digging into allegations of nepotism at a tax agency that collects more than $60 billion a year in revenue.
“We think that this is what is going to be demanded by the public,” Yee said. “They want a fair tax body and the arguments for doing this is to respond to all we have learned and we are going to continue to learn with the audits coming in.”
The plan does not eliminate the Board of Equalization. The tax board has a handful of responsibilities that are described in the state Constitution and removing them would require an initiative. One of them is ensuring the property taxes are collected fairly across the state.
But the board has grown significantly from its creation in 1879. A report from the Legislative Analyst’s Office last week showed that it spends just $27 million out of its $670 million budget on programs that are required by the Constitution.
Brown in April sanctioned the board by suspending its hiring and purchasing authority. He called for an investigation into the board from Attorney General Xavier Becerra and he asked legislative leaders to craft a response to the audit by this month.
Last week, taxpayer groups and Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas, D-Los Angeles, pleaded for more time. Ridley-Thomas is carrying a reform bill that would create an inspector general to watch over board members but mostly leave the Board of Equalization in tact.
At a hearing on the bill, taxpayer groups and Ridley-Thomas appeared aware that Democratic leaders had a different plan, although it had not been described in public.
“The operations of the institution are too complex and nuanced to reform in time to affect and arbitrary deadline,” Ridley-Thomas said.
Assembly Budget Committee Chairman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, replied that he had held four hearings on the Board of Equalization this year and this spring’s audits followed several years of critical reports on the agency.
If the budget bill passes, Yee said the administration would begin creating a revenue department on July 1.
“It’s critical that these changes be enacted immediately,” she said.
Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 10 a.m. June 12, 2017 to clarify that the administrative law judges adjudicating tax disputes would be civil servants, not gubernatorial appointees.
