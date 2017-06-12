Democrats push new rules to help them win an election

Democrats are pushing a late-blooming bill to significantly improve state Sen. Josh Newman’s odds of surviving an effort by the state GOP and others to recall him from office.
Senate Bill 96, which became public Monday morning, would add months to the existing timeline of certifying a recall election for the ballot. The measure would virtually assure that any recall election would be held at the regularly scheduled June 5, 2018 legislative primary election.
Regular election turnout historically is much higher than turnout for special elections, which helps Democrats.
The effort to recall Newman, D-Fullerton, began soon after his April 6 vote for a road-funding plan that will raise fuel taxes and vehicle fees by billions of dollars. Newman, who represents an area that has long had Republican representation, won election last fall by just 2,498 votes.
Last week, the secretary of state’s office reported that recall proponents had turned in 31,049 signatures. If those all came from valid voters, proponents would be well on their way to reaching the 63,593 voters they need to qualify a measure for the ballot.
Unlike regular legislation, budget-related measures, known as trailer bills, take effect immediately as soon as they are signed.
Senate Bill 96 would give voters who signed a recall petition up to 30 days to withdraw their signatures, with county election officials reporting withdrawn signatures every 10 days. If there are still enough signatures to qualify the measure, the Department of Finance would have to issue a cost estimate for the election and then the Joint Legislative Budget Committee would have 30 days to review and comment on the department’s cost estimate.
The measure also would require all signatures to be counted, instead of doing a random sampling of signatures, in the cases of recall petitions. That would add additional weeks to the certification process.
Under the California constitution, governors have from 60 to 80 days to call a recall election after a recall measure is certified. But if the certification is within 180 days of a regularly scheduled election, the two ballots can be consolidated.
If certification doesn’t take place until Dec. 7 or later, then Brown could consolidate the elections.
Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley said Democrats are trying to rig the election. “Dems know the gas tax is toxic & Newman will likely lose. They control everything & need to rig the system to protect their political power,” he tweeted.
Carl DeMaio, a former San Diego councilman and talk radio host helping orchestrate the recall, said the move was likely illegal and he threatened a lawsuit if legislative Democrats and Gov. Jerry Brown move ahead with the measure.
“This is a craven attempt to take away a constitutional right from California citizens,” he said. “The Democratic Party should be ashamed of itself. This is an illegal use of power and it can’t stand.”
A spokesman for Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, defended the bill.
“Recalls are designed to be extraordinary events in response to extraordinary circumstances – and it’s in the public’s overwhelming interest to ensure the security, integrity and legitimacy of the qualification process,” said Jonathan Underland. “It’s one thing to exploit the recall process for partisan reasons – it’s another to qualify a recall under blatantly false pretenses. These recall integrity reforms will ensure that recalls are done the right way and voters are provided accurate information.”
A spokesman for Secretary of State Alex Padilla said the office is reviewing the bill and has not taken a position.
Christopher Cadelago and Taryn Luna of The Bee Capitol Bureau contributed to this story.
