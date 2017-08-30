Eric Garcetti won’t rule out run for California governor

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is stirring the 2020 presidential rumor mill with recent trips to New Hampshire and Wisconsin, declined Wednesday to rule out a run next year for California governor.
“I have not made any decision on that,” Garcetti, a second-term Democrat, told The Sacramento Bee, after appearing at an event with fellow big-city mayors to push for state affordable housing legislation.
Garcetti’s decision would reverberate far beyond the governor’s race, a contest that includes his predecessor, Antonio Villaraigosa, as well as Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Treasurer John Chiang, all Democrats. The other looming potential political prize on the 2018 ballot is the seat of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who at an event Tuesday in San Francisco refused to answer a question about her future prospects.
Along with Garcetti, Democrats Kevin de León, the president pro tem of the state Senate, and billionaire liberal activist Tom Steyer are also seen as possible entrants for either of the statewide races.
