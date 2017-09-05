‘Free college’ is a new rallying cry in California

More Videos 5:01 'I was raised with American morals and I know to do the right thing' Pause 0:58 Packed crowd turns out for Imagine Justice Concert 1:56 Gavin Newsom holds a town hall meeting in Roseville 1:32 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 0:47 Jerry Brown asks: 'Who is the most forgotten soul in California?' 1:34 6 things about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S. 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 0:46 Take a drive through the La Tuna fire burning in LA 0:17 Watch Sacramento nonprofit RedRover reunite Summer the dog with her owner after Hurricane Harvey 1:38 Why waiving Taumoepenu might be too risky, plus other 49ers with more to prove Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Why California students need debt-free college Monique Graham, a fourth-year communication and dance major at Sacramento State, is $40,000 in debt from student loans. She explains how one proposal by Assembly Democrats' would help her. Monique Graham, a fourth-year communication and dance major at Sacramento State, is $40,000 in debt from student loans. She explains how one proposal by Assembly Democrats' would help her. Alexei Koseff akoseff@sacbee.com

