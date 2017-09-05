Low-rise homes dot the landscape in San Francisco, June 26, 2017. A full-fledged housing crisis has gripped California, where the lack of affordable homes and apartments for middle-class families is severe. The median cost of a home here is now a staggering $500,000, twice the national cost. Homelessness is surging across the state.
Low-rise homes dot the landscape in San Francisco, June 26, 2017. A full-fledged housing crisis has gripped California, where the lack of affordable homes and apartments for middle-class families is severe. The median cost of a home here is now a staggering $500,000, twice the national cost. Homelessness is surging across the state. JIM WILSON NYT
Low-rise homes dot the landscape in San Francisco, June 26, 2017. A full-fledged housing crisis has gripped California, where the lack of affordable homes and apartments for middle-class families is severe. The median cost of a home here is now a staggering $500,000, twice the national cost. Homelessness is surging across the state. JIM WILSON NYT
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

Is key housing measure stuck in the California Assembly?

By Taryn Luna

tluna@sacbee.com

September 05, 2017 6:00 AM

After balking last week, the California Legislature is preparing for a vote on a series of bills that would help offset the state’s housing crisis.

Senate Bill 2 from Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, is the most controversial measure in the housing package. The bill would impose a $75 to $225 fee on real estate transactions and generate as much as $258 million per year for low-income housing development and programs to combat homelessness.

Atkins has struggled to convince two-thirds of the Assembly – all 54 Democrats – to support a fee increase after they raised gas taxes on motorists earlier this year. Besides the unpopular transportation measure, the Legislature extended the state’s cap-and-trade program climate change, which will raise the price of gas.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Los Angeles, on Friday called off a vote on SB 2 and two other housing measures after it became clear that they didn’t have the votes to pass the Atkins bill in part due to a lawmaker’s absence from the floor session.

Leaders of both houses would like to vote on the package this week, although it’s unclear whether they can get SB 2 to the governor’s desk by the time the legislative session ends on Sept. 15.

Atkins worked through the summer recess to talk with every member of the Assembly about the measure. She subsequently amended the bill to give revenue from the real estate fee to each district and prioritize programs to curb homelessness, which gives lawmakers something to boast about during election season. Atkins had not yet secured verbal commitments for 54 yes votes by late Friday, but planned to continue to work through the holiday weekend.

“The most important thing is the author and supporters can talk to everyone who remains undecided and has questions,” said Nick Hardeman, Atkins’ chief-of-staff, said on Friday. “We need the time to do that.”

Welcome to the AM Alert, your morning rundown on California policy and politics. To receive it regularly, please sign up here.

WORTH REPEATING: “It's embarrassing that California shuts down its nightlife so early.” – Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, on his bill that would allow cities to extend bar closing times to 4 a.m.

EARLY BIRD: Domestic Violence Awareness Month isn’t until October, but lawmakers in California are starting to draw attention to the issue a month early. Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio, D-Baldwin Park, will speak in support of Assembly Bill 557, her measure to allow someone fleeing an abuser to apply for homeless assistance under CalWORKS. A rally is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on the north steps of the Capitol. It will be followed by a mixer in the Capitol Plaza Ballrooms at 5 p.m.

POLITICAL ANIMALS: Equality California and the California LGBT Legislative Caucus are hosting a screening of ‘Political Animals,’ a documentary focused on the first four member of the caucus – Jackie Goldberg, Christine Kehoe, Sheila Kuehl, and Carole Migden during the gay rights movement. The screening, which begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Crest Theater, also coincides with the 15th anniversary of the LGBT caucus.

MUST READ: Concern over soaring tuition rates and ballooning student debt has propelled a rapidly expanding campaign for free college. Democrats are taking up the mantle in California, though they disagree about who should benefit.

Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

'I was raised with American morals and I know to do the right thing'

'I was raised with American morals and I know to do the right thing' 5:01

'I was raised with American morals and I know to do the right thing'
Sen. Kamala Harris explains her support for 'Medicare-for-all' 0:54

Sen. Kamala Harris explains her support for 'Medicare-for-all'
Dianne Feinstein says patience needed with Trump 2:13

Dianne Feinstein says patience needed with Trump

View More Video

Advertising

Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert