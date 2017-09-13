Daylight saving time survives another year in the California Legislature

Californians will continue the annual “spring forward” and “fall back” of their clocks for at least a while longer.
Assemblyman Kansen Chu announced Wednesday that he will not move forward this legislative session with his effort to adopt permanent daylight saving time. The San Jose Democrat has shelved a measure that would bring the issue before voters, though he plans to resume his push when the Legislature returns in January.
Assembly Bill 807 would place a measure on the ballot giving lawmakers authority to change the current system. If approved, California would be able – with a two-thirds vote of the Legislature and federal approval – to adjust the dates of the daylight saving time period, including extending it year-round.
Chu has argued that later daylight from November through March, when the state is on standard time, would be good for public safety and business, but he has struggled to gather enough political support. A similar bill last year that would have dumped daylight saving time failed in the Senate.
