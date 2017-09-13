A majestic tower street clock on J Street near 10th Street in downtown Sacramento.
A majestic tower street clock on J Street near 10th Street in downtown Sacramento. Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee file
A majestic tower street clock on J Street near 10th Street in downtown Sacramento. Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee file
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

Daylight saving time survives another year in the California Legislature

By Alexei Koseff

akoseff@sacbee.com

September 13, 2017 1:11 PM

Californians will continue the annual “spring forward” and “fall back” of their clocks for at least a while longer.

Assemblyman Kansen Chu announced Wednesday that he will not move forward this legislative session with his effort to adopt permanent daylight saving time. The San Jose Democrat has shelved a measure that would bring the issue before voters, though he plans to resume his push when the Legislature returns in January.

Assembly Bill 807 would place a measure on the ballot giving lawmakers authority to change the current system. If approved, California would be able – with a two-thirds vote of the Legislature and federal approval – to adjust the dates of the daylight saving time period, including extending it year-round.

Chu has argued that later daylight from November through March, when the state is on standard time, would be good for public safety and business, but he has struggled to gather enough political support. A similar bill last year that would have dumped daylight saving time failed in the Senate.

Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Sen. Kamala Harris co-sponsors Medicare expansion bill with Bernie Sanders

Sen. Kamala Harris co-sponsors Medicare expansion bill with Bernie Sanders 2:10

Sen. Kamala Harris co-sponsors Medicare expansion bill with Bernie Sanders

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' 1:19

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.'
Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban 3:20

Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban

View More Video

Advertising

Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert