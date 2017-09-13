A smoker who did not want to be identified smokes a cigarette in Discovery Park on July 26, 2006.
Should smoking be banned at California state parks and beaches? Lawmakers say yes

By Alexei Koseff

akoseff@sacbee.com

September 13, 2017 3:35 PM

Put away that cigarette. Californians would be forbidden to smoke at state parks and beaches if Gov. Jerry Brown signs a measure sent to him on Wednesday.

Assembly Bill 725, by Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-Greenbrae, aims to cut down on the largest source of litter found during environmental clean-ups, particularly on the coast. Violations could be punished with a $50 fine.

The measure received final approval on a 43-15 vote. A nearly identical proposal, Senate Bill 386, from Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, was also poised to advance to the governor Wednesday.

This is at least the third time in the past decade that lawmakers have tried to implement a smoking ban at state parks and beaches. Former. Gov Arnold Schwarzenegger vetoed a measure in 2010, and Brown vetoed another last year for taking “too broad” an approach to the problem.

Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff

