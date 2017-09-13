Should smoking be banned at California state parks and beaches? Lawmakers say yes

Put away that cigarette. Californians would be forbidden to smoke at state parks and beaches if Gov. Jerry Brown signs a measure sent to him on Wednesday.
Assembly Bill 725, by Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-Greenbrae, aims to cut down on the largest source of litter found during environmental clean-ups, particularly on the coast. Violations could be punished with a $50 fine.
The measure received final approval on a 43-15 vote. A nearly identical proposal, Senate Bill 386, from Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, was also poised to advance to the governor Wednesday.
This is at least the third time in the past decade that lawmakers have tried to implement a smoking ban at state parks and beaches. Former. Gov Arnold Schwarzenegger vetoed a measure in 2010, and Brown vetoed another last year for taking “too broad” an approach to the problem.
Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff
Comments