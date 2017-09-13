Dianne Feinstein’s support slips in California poll – but don’t count her out in 2018

More Videos 2:10 Sen. Kamala Harris co-sponsors Medicare expansion bill with Bernie Sanders Pause 1:19 California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' 1:16 Placer County homeless increase in latest count 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 1:13 California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms 1:32 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:03 'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 2:13 Dianne Feinstein says patience needed with Trump 0:37 NAACP, rural group debate cell transmitter bill Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Dianne Feinstein says patience needed with Trump U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Aug. 29, 2017 appeared at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, and said Donald Trump may be a good president over time. “The question is whether he can learn and change. If so, I believe he can be a good president.” She was booed at some stages of her talk with former Rep. Ellen Tauscher. She would not answer questions about whether she will seek re-election next year. Video courtesy of the Commonwealth Club. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Aug. 29, 2017 appeared at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, and said Donald Trump may be a good president over time. “The question is whether he can learn and change. If so, I believe he can be a good president.” She was booed at some stages of her talk with former Rep. Ellen Tauscher. She would not answer questions about whether she will seek re-election next year. Video courtesy of the Commonwealth Club. Commonwealth Club

