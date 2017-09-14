Builders, construction workers settle fight over California wage theft bill

A contentious proposal that would put California builders on the hook for wage theft violations by their subcontractors with has advanced to Gov. Jerry Brown after a last-minute agreement between the author and opponents.
The Assembly on Wednesday sent to the governor’s desk Assembly Bill 1701, which would allow construction workers who have not been paid for a job to seek their back wages and benefits, with interest, from the general contractor, even if they did not work directly for that company on the project.
Both the building industry and construction trade unions lobbied heavily on the measure, by Assemblyman Tony Thurmond, D-Richmond, in the final weeks of session, plastering websites with digital advertisements, passing out fliers on the sidewalk outside the Capitol and setting up an electronic billboard across the street.
Unions argued that AB 1701 gives workers a legal remedy when subcontractors skip town or file for bankruptcy before paying employees, while the building industry warned that it could drive up the cost of construction and worsen California’s housing crisis by potentially forcing them to pay twice for labor.
Yet the measure received overwhelming support Wednesday when it came up for a vote in the Assembly, passing 52-13. Just before that, Thurmond said, he submitted a letter to the Legislature stating his intent to carry a follow-up bill. It will remove a section of AB 1701 that builders worried could be used to hold them liable for further monetary damages.
“We took an additional step to clarify something that I believe was already explicit in the bill: that contractors, general contractors, would not be held responsible for any penalties that resulted from a subcontractor not paying anyone,” he said. “It’s in everybody’s best interest to make that clear, that all we’re trying to do is protect those workers who don’t get paid.”
Thurmond said the deal emerged after hours of conversation, aided by Brown. The Building Industry Association, which led the charge against AB 1701, could not immediately be reached for comment.
But Tom Scott, executive director of the National Federation of Independent Business-California, said the group would lobby Brown to veto the bill he said “unfairly holds businesses liable for employment actions for which they are not responsible...NFIB believes that every employee should be paid what they have earned and are legally entitled to. At the same time, we are strongly opposed to holding one business accountable for the decisions of another.”
Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff
