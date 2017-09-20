Trump pushed California to pass laws to protect undocumented immigrants

More Videos 1:09 Bernie Sanders makes 2016 push for drug-pricing measure Pause 0:50 Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue' 1:09 'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands' 0:58 'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 1:16 Placer County homeless increase in latest count 1:27 California Nurses Association protests shelving of single-payer health care bill 1:26 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:05 'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market 2:00 After 8 months in Mars-like habitat, see research crew emerge from isolation 0:56 Bike Dog Brewing opens new location next to Selland's on Broadway Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating' Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, opened his chamber’s business on December 5, 2016 by accepting the election results but rebuffing Trump. He urged Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress to “treat immigrant families and children humanely, with a modicum of dignity and respect.” Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, opened his chamber’s business on December 5, 2016 by accepting the election results but rebuffing Trump. He urged Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress to “treat immigrant families and children humanely, with a modicum of dignity and respect.” Courtesy of The California Channel

