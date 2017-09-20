Protesters walk out of Tom McClintock’s town hall, vowing to replace him

More Videos 1:37 California lawmakers tackle Donald Trump and student hunger in resolutions Pause 0:48 Villaraigosa talks high-speed rail in Fresno 1:26 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:09 'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands' 1:09 Bernie Sanders makes 2016 push for drug-pricing measure 0:58 'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 1:00 Nancy Pelosi confronted by immigration activist at news conference in California 1:12 Dreamer: 'We have had to change our hopes for fears.' 1:30 49ers vs. Rams: Three players to watch in Week 3 0:56 Bike Dog Brewing opens new location next to Selland's on Broadway Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Protesters disrupt Republican Congressman Tom McClintock town hall Many outside the meeting said they don’t feel heard by McClintock, a conservative Republican who has represented California’s deep-red, largely rural 4th Congressional District since 2009. Many outside the meeting said they don’t feel heard by McClintock, a conservative Republican who has represented California’s deep-red, largely rural 4th Congressional District since 2009. Angela Hart The Sacramento Bee

