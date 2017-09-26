Here’s how to get tickets for Hillary Clinton’s book event at UC Davis

Do you have a desire to see Hillary Clinton live and $250 to spare?
The Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts has announced that additional tickets for the former Democratic presidential candidate’s formerly sold-out Oct. 9 event at UC Davis will go on sale Wednesday at noon. Purchases can be made online, in person at the Mondavi Center Ticket Office, or by calling 530-754-2787.
Director of marketing Rob Tocalino said the number of available tickets is a “moving target,” but there may be about 100. Customers can purchase up to two tickets per household, all at the premium price of $250, though discounts are available for Mondavi Center subscribers, students and active military members.
The event is part of Clinton’s nationwide book tour for “What Happened,” a dissection of her upset loss to Republican Donald Trump that is included with ticket purchases. It initially sold out last week when pre-sale tickets were made available exclusively to Mondavi Center subscribers and UC Davis faculty, staff and students.
