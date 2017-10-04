How Donald Trump could still hurt California’s health care market

More Videos 1:25 Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech Pause 2:44 Student debt is on the rise in the U.S. 2:13 See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon 0:58 'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 1:07 Where greenhouse gases come from 1:10 Unique home buying opportunities in little known Sacramento region neighborhoods 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:24 Giant pumpkin heads to festival 1:43 Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 1:47 Mike Pereira on 49ers-Cardinals reversal: 'Replay was wrong on this one. I was right' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

President Trump: 'Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare' President Trump has said that Obamacare would prove to be a disaster in 2017 and that Democrats would eventually work with him to draft a replacement. He made these comments in March. President Trump has said that Obamacare would prove to be a disaster in 2017 and that Democrats would eventually work with him to draft a replacement. He made these comments in March. C-SPAN .

