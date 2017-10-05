California to become a ‘sanctuary state’ in 2018

More Videos 1:58 The education of Antonio Villaraigosa Pause 1:44 Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:22 The ABCs of charter schools 1:19 President Trump: 'Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare' 2:13 See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon 2:44 Student debt is on the rise in the U.S. 1:43 Powerball players plan altrustic giving 1:25 Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech 0:58 'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 1:07 Where greenhouse gases come from Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works Senate Bill 54 would allow state authorities to refuse cooperation with some federal immigration laws. Here's how it would work. Senate Bill 54 would allow state authorities to refuse cooperation with some federal immigration laws. Here's how it would work. Video produced by Hawken Miller

Senate Bill 54 would allow state authorities to refuse cooperation with some federal immigration laws. Here's how it would work. Video produced by Hawken Miller