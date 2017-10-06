Trump’s birth control order will bring California lawsuit

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Friday he is planning to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging a federal policy allowing employers to deny insurance coverage for birth control.

“There is no entity more impacted with more women who would feel the harm more immediately than California,” Becerra said in a media call with reporters Friday. “We’re prepared to act, including in court, and we’ll do it swiftly.”

President Donald Trump’s decision immediately reverses federal rules that require most companies to cover birth control as preventive care for women, at no additional cost. Under the new rules, employers are allowed to cite religious or moral objections to exempt themselves from providing contraceptive coverage.

The move broadens Obama-era policy that allowed only houses of worship and religious non-profits and some private companies to deny coverage.

The Trump administration argued, through a memo issued Friday by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, that employers have a right, based on religious freedom, to not offer contraceptive coverage to employees.

“As President Trump said, ‘Faith is deeply embedded into the history of our country, the spirit of our founding and the soul of our nation...(this administration) will not allow people of faith to be targeted, bullied or silenced anymore,’” Sessions wrote.

In the new guidance, Sessions said it was the interpretation of the federal government that employers have a constitutional right to choose whether to provide birth control coverage.

“Our freedom as citizens has always been inextricably linked with our religious freedom as a people. It has protected both the freedom to worship and the freedom not to believe. Every American has a right to believe, worship and exercise their faith. The protections for this right, enshrined in our Constitution and laws, serve to declare and protect this important part of our heritage...President Trump promised that this administration would ‘lead by example on religious liberty,’ and he is delivering on that promise.”

Becerra said Trump’s decision represents a violation of the First Amendment and the separation of church and state, as well as discriminates against women based on their sex.

“No one should think that it’s acceptable to make a decision about a woman’s health but a woman and her doctor,” Becerra said, calling a religious exemption mandating birth control coverage an “excuse.”

Other organizations are also planning lawsuits, including the American Civil Liberties Union, the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the National Women’s Law Center, their representatives said. It is unclear how many lawsuits will be brought forth against the federal government or when they will be filed.

“We’re prepared to go to court...soon,” said Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center. “With these actions, the Trump administration is really saying to employers ‘If you want to discriminate, the administration has your back.’”

“We’re getting our papers ready,” said Brigitte Amiri, a senior staff attorney with the ACLU, about filing a lawsuit. “We are hoping to do so as soon as possible. Hopefully that means today.”

Becerra and others blasted Trump’s move as an unconstitutional assualt on women’s reproductive rights.

“The Trump administration just took direct aim at birth control coverage for 62 million women,” said Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, in a statement. “This is an unacceptable attack on basic health care that the vast majority of women rely on. With this rule in place, any employer could decide that their employees no longer have health insurance coverage for birth control.

“We’re talking about a fundamental right – to be able to decide whether and when you want to have children,” Richards said.

