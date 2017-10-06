It’s OK to light up at California beaches and parks, Jerry Brown says

More Videos 1:58 The education of Antonio Villaraigosa Pause 1:26 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:25 Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech 1:44 Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:54 Get to know gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa 2:13 See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon 1:07 Where greenhouse gases come from 2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 1:19 President Trump: 'Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare' 1:11 Technique and teamwork: Watch the River City Rowing Club slice through early-morning water Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'I'm Quitting': Impact of California's new $2-a-pack tax hike As California's new cigarette tax jumps by $2 a pack on April 1, 2017, smokers and store owners say it'll take a hit on sales. For many, it's motivation to finally quit smoking. As California's new cigarette tax jumps by $2 a pack on April 1, 2017, smokers and store owners say it'll take a hit on sales. For many, it's motivation to finally quit smoking. Claudia Buck cbuck@sacbee.com

As California's new cigarette tax jumps by $2 a pack on April 1, 2017, smokers and store owners say it'll take a hit on sales. For many, it's motivation to finally quit smoking. Claudia Buck cbuck@sacbee.com