Why are your prescription drugs so expensive? Californians may find out

California Gov. Jerry Brown moved to shed light on escalating prescription drug prices on Monday, signing heavily lobbied legislation requiring insurers to break down and provide drug costs to the state.
Senate Bill 17, which drew millions in opposition spending from the powerful pharmaceutical industry, is designed to arm the state with data on the percentage of health insurance premiums and premium increases that can be attributed to prescription drug costs.
Sen. Ed Hernandez, D-Azusa, introduced the bill for a second time following last fall’s defeat of Proposition 61, which would have prevented the state from spending more on a prescription than the lowest price paid by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
That ill-fated measure by Los Angeles-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and the nurses union, was doing well in early polls, but ultimately lost amid more than $109 million in opposition spending.
SB 17 was viewed as a test of drug company influence at the state Capitol, yet it drew on a larger, more diverse list of supportive advocates – from Health Access California, to the California Labor Federation and business groups to key health care providers like Kaiser Permanente.
Hernandez, a candidate for lieutenant governor, is using the populist measure to help with his 2018 campaign, despite having closely aligned with drug companies throughout his earlier years in office.
Hernandez has been the Legislature’s top recipient of drug-maker money since 2011, far ahead of the second-highest recipient, The Bee reported on Friday. He transferred more than $70,000 of the $207,000 he raised from drug-makers and their interests into his committee for lieutenant governor.
His opponents, fellow Democrats Eleni Kounalakis, former U.S. ambassador to Hungary, and Asif Mahmood, a Los Angeles physician, took note of the story.
Mahmood’s campaign released a statement calling on Hernandez to return the transferred contributions, and asked other candidates in the race to join him in pledging to not accept money from the pharmaceutical industry.
