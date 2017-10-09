Senator Ed Hernandez, D-Azusa, during session in the Senate chamber on March 11, 2013.
Senator Ed Hernandez, D-Azusa, during session in the Senate chamber on March 11, 2013. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Senator Ed Hernandez, D-Azusa, during session in the Senate chamber on March 11, 2013. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

Why are your prescription drugs so expensive? Californians may find out

By Christopher Cadelago

ccadelago@sacbee.com

October 09, 2017 9:34 AM

California Gov. Jerry Brown moved to shed light on escalating prescription drug prices on Monday, signing heavily lobbied legislation requiring insurers to break down and provide drug costs to the state.

Senate Bill 17, which drew millions in opposition spending from the powerful pharmaceutical industry, is designed to arm the state with data on the percentage of health insurance premiums and premium increases that can be attributed to prescription drug costs.

Sen. Ed Hernandez, D-Azusa, introduced the bill for a second time following last fall’s defeat of Proposition 61, which would have prevented the state from spending more on a prescription than the lowest price paid by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

That ill-fated measure by Los Angeles-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and the nurses union, was doing well in early polls, but ultimately lost amid more than $109 million in opposition spending.

SB 17 was viewed as a test of drug company influence at the state Capitol, yet it drew on a larger, more diverse list of supportive advocates – from Health Access California, to the California Labor Federation and business groups to key health care providers like Kaiser Permanente.

Hernandez, a candidate for lieutenant governor, is using the populist measure to help with his 2018 campaign, despite having closely aligned with drug companies throughout his earlier years in office.

Hernandez has been the Legislature’s top recipient of drug-maker money since 2011, far ahead of the second-highest recipient, The Bee reported on Friday. He transferred more than $70,000 of the $207,000 he raised from drug-makers and their interests into his committee for lieutenant governor.

His opponents, fellow Democrats Eleni Kounalakis, former U.S. ambassador to Hungary, and Asif Mahmood, a Los Angeles physician, took note of the story.

Mahmood’s campaign released a statement calling on Hernandez to return the transferred contributions, and asked other candidates in the race to join him in pledging to not accept money from the pharmaceutical industry.

More Videos

The education of Antonio Villaraigosa 1:58

The education of Antonio Villaraigosa

Pause
Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says 1:24

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Dianne Feinstein says patience needed with Trump 2:13

Dianne Feinstein says patience needed with Trump

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

Why Southern California reluctantly backed the State Water Project 1:57

Why Southern California reluctantly backed the State Water Project

Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech 1:25

Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon 2:13

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 0:58

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:32

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations

  • Bernie Sanders makes 2016 push for drug-pricing measure

    U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop in Sacramento to make a final push for Proposition 61 on the West steps of the state Capitol on Monday, November 7, 2016.

Bernie Sanders makes 2016 push for drug-pricing measure

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop in Sacramento to make a final push for Proposition 61 on the West steps of the state Capitol on Monday, November 7, 2016.

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

The education of Antonio Villaraigosa

View More Video

Advertising

Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert