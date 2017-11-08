Jerry Brown channels Yoda and Virgil in reflections on climate change

Jerry Brown is not one to eschew customs.
After arriving in Stuttgart on Tuesday to meet with his counterpart, Winfried Kretschmann, the minister-president of Baden-Württemberg, Brown left a Yoda-like communication: “Getting the carbon out, we make a better world.”
When Brown arrived at the European Parliament in Brussels, the Democratic governor was rushed in front of a blue backdrop for pictures with Parliament President Antonio Tajani, an Italian politician, before being whisked upstairs to sign the guest book.
A cheery greeting wouldn’t do, particularly given his increasingly dire warnings about the health of the climate and fate of the world. Brown opted for a quote he attributed to the Roman poet Virgil: “Ad astra per aspera.” That translates roughly to “Through hardships to the stars.”
The guest book, it seems, is going to be a thing. On Wednesday, he’ll be asked to sign at least one more.
In Brussels, where Brown returned today, he was in an elevator that was supposed to be going down, but went up. His mind on catastrophe, including nuclear disasters that he considers up there with climate change as a threat to humankind, he sighed: “That can happen with missile launches, too.”
WORTH REPEATING: “Tax reform should lower taxes for all taxpayers – regardless of where they live.” - Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Vista, opposing the tax bill his party unveiled last week because of its impact on California
TEST TROUBLES: In the third year of California’s new computer-based standardized testing, student scores were essentially flat. Now the state is facing the prospect of doubling, to more than 10 percent, the number of school districts that must receive additional help because of their poor performance and insufficient progress on the exams. Arguing that it would overwhelm the ability of counties to provide assistance, the State Board of Education will consider changing its accountability criteria to lower the number of districts that fall into the lowest achievement level, during its bimonthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Department of Education on N Street.
H2O-PEN YOUR HEART: When water is scarce, the lack of resources can actually inspire cooperation and dispute resolution, rather than armed conflict and war, argues Ariel Dinar. The UC Riverside professor of environmental economics and policy will present his research at noon at the UC Center Sacramento on K Street.
THE FUTURE IS OURS: The candidates for California governor are more than diverse than ever, and so is the electorate that will be choosing between them in 2018. How are changing demographics reshaping the state’s politics? The Institute of Governmental Studies hosts a panel discussion, 4 p.m. at UC Berkeley.
MUST READ: The California NAACP wants to remove “one of the most racist, pro-slavery, anti-black songs in the American lexicon” as the national anthem.
