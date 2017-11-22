California moves to block national park fee increases

More Videos 1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse Pause 1:23 ‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says 1:54 Get to know gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa 1:19 A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol 1:01 Lawmakers rally to end California tampon tax 2:44 What happens to your brain on opioids 1:18 Why California students need debt-free college 0:52 See how sea-level rise could affect the San Francisco Bay Area 0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense' 2:31 Jerry Brown is bringing guest books to California Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Amazing sounds (and sights) of the wild at Yosemite, Yellowstone Yosemite and Yellowstone national parks recently paid tribute to World Listening Day with incredible videos concentrating on the sounds of nature - animals, water, weather. The videos are combined here. Yosemite and Yellowstone national parks recently paid tribute to World Listening Day with incredible videos concentrating on the sounds of nature - animals, water, weather. The videos are combined here. Video courtesy Yosemite National Park and Yellowstone National Park Edited by David Caraccio

Yosemite and Yellowstone national parks recently paid tribute to World Listening Day with incredible videos concentrating on the sounds of nature - animals, water, weather. The videos are combined here. Video courtesy Yosemite National Park and Yellowstone National Park Edited by David Caraccio