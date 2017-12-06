California governor candidates distance from Matt Dababneh after assault allegation

While Assemblyman Matt Dababneh has emphatically denied his involvement, the political and professional fallout grows for the Los Angeles Democrat over allegations that he pushed a Sacramento lobbyist into a hotel bathroom in Las Vegas last year and masturbated in front of her.
Pamela Lopez named Dababneh at a press conference on Monday, more than six weeks after she first shared the incident as part of a campaign against sexual harassment in California politics. She was joined by Jessica Yas Barker, who said Dababneh harassed her when they worked together in Rep. Brad Sherman’s San Fernando Valley district office.
On Tuesday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Chiang became one of the first public officials to call on Dababneh to resign: “There should be zero tolerance for sexual harassment in the workplace,” he said in a statement. “We cannot change the culture in Sacramento if we don’t remove those in power who abuse it.”
His opponent Gavin Newsom, who appeared at a community town hall with Dababneh last year, donated a $10,300 campaign contribution from Dababneh to “equal rights advocates.”
At the Capitol, an outside investigation is ongoing. Lopez reported the incident to the Assembly Rules Committee on Monday morning, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said in a statement that “if it is found that Assemblymember Dababneh committed this assault I will ask for his immediate resignation and move for his expulsion if he refuses to resign.” Dababneh is “temporarily stepping down” as chair of the Banking and Finance Committee while the investigation proceeds.
Some fellow lawmakers are not waiting for the results of that inquiry to express their concerns about Dababneh.
Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, a Bell Gardens Democrat who has been vocal about sexual harassment at the Capitol, shared on social media that she “will not work with Mr. Dababneh or any individual who engages in abusive behavior.”
“As a survivor, I will always side with victims,” Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, wrote on Facebook. “Facing and calling out your abuser is courageous. Something I haven’t had will to do. Godspeed Pamela!”
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego, wrote on Facebook: “I can’t imagine a single reason Pamela Lopez would make this up. We know that very few women make up allegations of sexual assault. It’s just not something that happens. And no one has given me a single reason to believe this is one of those rare instances of false allegations.” Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, also said on Twitter that he believes and supports Lopez.
