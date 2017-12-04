Lobbyist names California lawmaker she says masturbated before her in a hotel bathroom

A Sacramento lobbyist said Monday that Assemblyman Matt Dababneh cornered her in a hotel bathroom last year and masturbated in front of her.
In a letter to Assembly Rules Committee chairman Ken Cooley, Pamela Lopez wrote that Dababneh, a Los Angeles Democrat, was the lawmaker she has said trapped her in a bathroom, exposed himself and asked her to touch his penis in January 2016 in a Las Vegas hotel.
“It was a terrifying experience,” Lopez wrote. “During the time he blocked me in that room, my instincts were focused on escaping without any physical contact and in a way that would not cause a scene. Before the ordeal ended, he told me not to tell anyone.”
Dababneh, 36, denied the allegation. From the San Fernando Valley, he was elected to the Assembly in a special election in November 2013. He chairs the influential Banking and Finance Committee.
“I affirmatively deny that this event ever happened – at any time,” Dababneh said in a statement released by The Rose Group, a Santa Monica public relations firm. “I am saddened by this lobbyist’s effort to create this falsehood and make these inflammatory statements, apparently for her own self-promotion and without regard to the reputation of others. I look forward to clearing my name.”
At an Assembly hearing last week, Lopez, 35, said she was afraid that going public could hurt her ability to make a living. Lopez is a partner in K Street Consulting, a public affairs and governmental relations company.
At a press conference held Monday in her Q Street office, Lopez said she was finally encouraged to go public after listening last week to Cooley, who promised to protect women who seek redress.
“This is a moment. This is a moment of collective action,” Lopez said. “I want to stand with them and show that there is a path to stepping forward and seeking justice.”
She said that Dababneh, through his attorney, “has tried to silence me by threatening to sue me for defamation if I persisted in reporting this assault.”
Cooley said in a statement that the Assembly will hire an outside investigator to handle the allegation.
“Since the allegation is criminal in nature, Ms. Lopez is encouraged to contact law enforcement as well,” he said.
A second woman who formerly worked with Dababneh in U.S Rep. Brad Sherman’s district office in the San Fernando Valley joined Lopez at the press conference, saying she experienced sexual harassment from him.
Jessica Yas Barker said that during her year in the office, Dababneh repeatedly commented on her looks and appearance, including telling her not to dress like “such a lesbian,” and often regaled her with stories of his sexual experiences. She said that, once, he brought her into the office and showed her condoms in his desk.
Barker said she finally quit because of the treatment.
“Who knows what my career would look like today had I been able to stay in a congressional office with a boss who was respectful and encouraging?” she said.
Lopez and Baker both said they had heard from other women who experienced sexual harassment from Dababneh, but were not ready to come forward about it.
“I can’t have it on my conscience that this may happen again,” Lopez said. “I’ve heard from enough women that I’m fearful and worried that this will happen again.”
Lopez said her encounter with Dababneh occurred during a gathering of mutual friends celebrating an approaching wedding, many of them political professionals.
“I had no reason to think I was unsafe,” she said. “I went to the restroom and felt a large body behind me, use the weight of his body to push me into the bathroom.”
She said she turned around and found herself face to face with Dababneh. She said she did not know him personally and had only spoken a few sentences to him prior to the event.
“I started backing up, and he moved toward me while he was masturbating.”
She said he asked her to touch him. She said she remembers thinking that she needed to make it clear that she was not participating.
“I said several times, ‘No, I will not touch you. No, I will not touch you.’”
In an interview with The Bee, Lopez said Dababneh ejaculated into the toilet as she was pressed up against the wall. When it was over, she said, he seemed to be in disbelief, like he knew he had made a mistake.
“I can’t believe I did that,” Lopez recalled him saying.
Lopez said Dababneh leaned over her and demanded that she not tell anybody what happened. She said she “raised my voice a little” for the first time and told him, “Don’t you tell anybody about it.”
Then he walked out of the bathroom, Lopez said, and she “waited a clip” before leaving, so as not to make it seem as though they had been in there together.
Lopez said Dababneh seemed sober during the confrontation.
“Even from the moment it happened, it was so smooth, it seemed like he had done it before,” she said.
She said she found solace that night with other people on the edges of the party: “I made a point in my own mind of composing my face so I didn’t look upset.”
Lopez released a letter warning her against holding the press conference dated Friday from Patricia L. Glaser, a lawyer representing Dababneh. Glaser, a partner at Glaser Weil, has worked on several high profile cases and according to published reports is helping lead the legal effort for Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, whose board fired him after several women made sexual harassment complaints against him.
“This letter is written to give you formal notice that Mr. Dababneh unequivocally denies the occurrence of the incident of sexual harassment that you allege, or any other act of sexual harassment by him against you, at any time,” it says. “If you proceed with your press conference or any other public statement and make any false and defamatory allegation against Mr. Dababneh, you will be held fully accountable in damages.”
A letter in response dated Monday from Leslie F. Levy, a lawyer representing Lopez, said such a lawsuit would result in a deeper investigation of Dababneh to learn more about his reputation.
“While we understand that many lawmakers and others who work in the Capitol might not volunteer their opinions regarding your client, we are confident that they would testify truthfully under oath if questioned about this subject,” the letter says.
Lopez first spoke about the incident in October, when she joined nearly 150 women in California politics who published an open letter decrying a “pervasive” culture of sexual harassment in their industry. The allegation caused an immediate stir at the Capitol, with rampant speculation about the identity of the perpetrator and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon promising to seek the lawmaker’s resignation or expulsion if he determined it was a member of his chamber.
In early media reports, the situation was described as taking place at a Sacramento bar.
Lopez said Monday that she didn’t correct the error because she did not intend to name him at the time.
“I went along with the assumption that it happened in Sacramento because I realized that correcting this assumption would likely have led to the identification of Mr. Dababneh and I was not ready to take this step,” Lopez wrote.
Two other sitting lawmakers have already been the subject of sexual harassment or assault complaints. Former Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra, a Los Angeles Democrat, resigned last week amid mounting allegations that he groped or otherwise behaved inappropriately toward at least seven women, including some of his subordinates, while working as a chief of staff and serving in the Legislature. The Senate is investigating complaints that Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, behaved inappropriately toward a fellow who worked in his office, including that he invited her to his home to review her résumé.
Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff Amy Chance contributed to this report.
