Sexual harassment could stop special treatment for some lawmakers' records

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 4:19 Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom and more speak at California Democratic Party convention Pause 1:45 'We're doing all the right things,' says San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore 1:30 Republicans 'robbing us blind,' Eric Garcetti tells Democratic delegates 1:10 Trump out to 'sabotage' U.S. Census, Alex Padilla tells Democrats 0:18 Here's California's first dog, Colusa Brown, enjoying Sacramento hail 0:56 Watch hail blanket the Capitol, Downtown Sacramento 1:31 What do California Democrats stand for? 0:26 Kevin de Leon takes jabs at Dianne Feinstein in convention speech 0:53 Dianne Feinstein: ‘My life, in so many ways, has been touched by guns.’ 0:54 The moment Tony Mendoza is no longer in the photo gallery of senators Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Two lawmakers have resigned and one is on leave at the California Capitol over allegations of improper conduct toward women at the California Capitol. At least one other is under investigation, while the Legislature decides whether to change to in Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee

Two lawmakers have resigned and one is on leave at the California Capitol over allegations of improper conduct toward women at the California Capitol. At least one other is under investigation, while the Legislature decides whether to change to in Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee