Charter school backers try to close the deal for Antonio Villaraigosa

'No job more like the job of governor': Villaraigosa on his time as Los Angeles mayor Gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa said that his stint as the mayor of Los Angeles uniquely prepared him for the job of governor, even among fellow former mayor and candidate Gavin Newsom. Emily Zentner Sacramento Bee Editorial Board ×

crossOrigin="anonymous" SHARE COPY LINK Gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa said that his stint as the mayor of Los Angeles uniquely prepared him for the job of governor, even among fellow former mayor and candidate Gavin Newsom. Emily Zentner Sacramento Bee Editorial Board