Election day is in the home stretch and the polls close soon. Stay tuned for all the action

California's primary election is heading to the finish line, with polls closing tonight at 8 p.m. Stay with us at sacbee.com to keep an eye on the action and live results as they pour in.

New voting procedures in Sacramento County led to plenty of confusion. Polling places were replaced this year by voting centers, which opened today at 7 a.m.

Many people attempted to vote in the same way they have in the past. Some voters showed up to the McKinley Library drop-off location five hours before it opened at noon, with many believing it was still a polling place.

Voting procedures were business as usual in other local counties, including Yolo, Placer and El Dorado.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

We'll have live results here at sacbee.com shortly after polls close tonight at 8.

If you're still cramming or holding out until the very last minute to vote, here is The Sacramento Bee voting guide and here are our editorial board's endorsements.