Incumbent Scott Jones takes early lead in Sacramento County sheriff's race

Initial reporting put Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones ahead of three challengers in the county’s primary elections Tuesday night, capturing 54 percent of the votes.

Jones announced his third run for sheriff in January after his handpicked successor, Lt. Kris Palmer, dropped out of the race. Months prior, Jones announced he would not seek a third term.





But he said he could not leave the department to an “uncertain future” after learning Palmer would no longer run.

Jones, a Republican, had an early lead over three challengers, all of whom have spent some time in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department in one capacity or another.

Milo Fitch, one of his opponents, left the Sheriff's Department to head workforce development for the California Prison Industry Authority after spending more than three decades climbing the agency’s ranks, retiring as a chief deputy in 2014. He received endorsements from Democratic groups, as well as from Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna.

Early reporting put him in third, with 19 percent of the votes.

Candidate Donna Cox, a retired sergeant from Elk Grove, polled 1 percent point higher, putting her second in the race as of early Tuesday night.

Bret Daniels, a former sheriff’s deputy and current Citrus Heights City Council member, netted 5 percent of the initial votes counted.

All three challengers hoped to unseat Jones, who was first elected into the position in 2010, when he narrowly defeated now-Assemblyman Jim Cooper. He ran unopposed four years later.

In his third run for sheriff, Jones has touted increases in public safety under his leadership.

He also touted his vast expansion in the number of concealed-carry weapon permits issued to county residents. Jones engaged in a public quarrel with State Auditor Elaine Howle over an audit of his permitting system late last year.

Howle said Jones broke state law when he pre-emptively shared information about the findings, while Jones maintained the law did not apply to him.

Jones was involved in another public feud with the founder of the Sacramento Black Lives Matter chapter last year after penning a letter in which he questioned her leadership and credibility.

He was responding to demands by the group in connection with two officer-involved shootings and a third incident in which the group’s members said deputies broke a woman’s eye socket.

During Jones' tenure as sheriff, the department has also faced several lawsuits.

One resulted in a five-figure settlement with Nandi Cain Jr., the man punched in the face by a Sacramento police officer in April 2017. Cain alleged he was stripped and verbally abused by deputies in the jail after his arrest.

Four female deputies were awarded $3.57 million in 2016 after claiming they faced retaliation from their superiors for speaking out against discrimination and preferential treatment within the department.

If he wins this year’s race, Jones would be one of the county’s longest-serving sheriffs in recent history.