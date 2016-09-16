The State Worker

September 16, 2016 4:00 AM

Longtime Cal Fire executive to lead department’s personnel cleanup

The State Worker

Chronicling civil-service life for California state workers

By Adam Ashton

aashton@sacbee.com

Cal Fire is turning to a longtime executive from its communications and business staff to lead a professional standards outfit that Gov. Jerry Brown proposed after a series of personnel scandals embarrassed the agency.

Monte Manson, chief of business services at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, will move into his new position on Monday.

He’ll lead a professional standards program that will be charged with training employees on appropriate conduct, updating personnel policies, investigating high-profile misconduct and carrying out background checks, according to a Sept. 2 memo from Cal Fire Chief Ken Pimlott.

Thirteen employees are expected to report to him when the program reaches its full staff.

“Throughout his career with Cal Fire, Monte has gained invaluable experience, and he brings to this position a strong and extensive administrative background. His ability to develop and cultivate relationships with internal and external stakeholders, and his skills in training and policy development will serve him well as he develops this new program,” Pimlott wrote in announcing Manson’s promotion.

Manson joined Cal Fire in 1995 in the department’s communications office. He also worked in its budget, occupational safety and administrative offices. He was promoted to chief of business services in 2013 after spending five years as the department’s procurement officer.

The state budget included a $4 million boost for Cal Fire to launch the program. Brown called for its creation in the wake of revelations that followed a Cal Fire battalion chief’s murder of his mistress in the Elk Grove house they shared. Orville “Moe” Fleming is serving 16 years to life for second-degree murder.

Subsequent allegations of sexual misconduct at the academy prompted Pimlott to commission a California Highway Patrol probe that led to resignations, dismissals or demotions of 16 employees.

Sacramento Bee investigations last year also revealed that Cal Fire employees cheated to win promotions, drank on state time, used state property for personal business, and stored and shared inappropriate pictures and sex links on their state phones.

Cal Fire academy test writer: 'They were going to pass everyone'

Cal Fire Academy test writer Shannon Browne told CHP investigators in 2014 that instructors had thrown out results for questions some cadets couldn’t answer.

Jason Shoultz and Nathaniel Levine The Sacramento Bee

Adam Ashton: 916-321-1063, @Adam_Ashton

Related content

The State Worker

Comments

 

Videos

California teachers' union protests its employer

View more video

About This Blog


The Sacramento Bee launched The State Worker blog in 2008 to cover state government from the perspective of California government employees. Every day The Bee filters the news through a single question: "What does this mean for state workers?" Subscribe to alerts on state pay, benefits, pensions, contracts and jobs at sacbee.com/newsletters. Twitter: @TheStateWorker.

Editor's Choice Videos