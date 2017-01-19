The State Worker

After threatened strike, SEIU Local 1000 votes for a new contract

A month after calling off a threatened strike, state government’s largest union announced on Thursday that its members had approved a new 42-month contract that will get its members a $2,500 bonus and a cumulative raise of 11.5 percent.

SEIU Local 1000 reported in a video it posted to its website that 90 percent of the people who voted favored the contract. It did not disclose the number of votes that were cast.

The agreement next must be ratified by the Legislature before the roughly 96,000 workers that the union represents will receive their bonus checks.

This is breaking story that will be updated.

