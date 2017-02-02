The State Worker

February 2, 2017 2:41 PM

In annual pruning, state zaps dozens of unfilled jobs

By Adam Ashton

Cut faster.

That was the message Thursday when members of the State Personnel Board gathered to strike dozens of unused job titles from the rosters of different government departments.

In an annual culling of long-vacant jobs, the board eliminated about 60 titles.

It had been prepared to strike 125 job classifications that had been vacant for at least two years, but made some concessions when unions and state departments spoke up for certain positions.

But even the unions urged a faster pace of the government modernization that Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration has advocated over the past three years.

“We don’t think it’s happening fast enough or comprehensively enough,” said Chris Voight, executive director for the California Association of Professional Scientists.

Since 2014, the state has pruned about 700 job classifications in a campaign to simplify government. The idea is to make state government a more attractive place to work for young job hunters.

The state is targeting unused titles as well as extremely specific positions that could be grouped into broader categories.

For instance, the state may not need an explicit job category for a psychologist at a specific department. The Personnel Board moved to cut some of those positions this week, including “Psychologist (Health Facility-Social).”

Some departments spoke up to retain long-vacant positions. Caltrans, for instance, lobbied to keep two job titles for positions that had not been filled since 2010.

Appeals like those did not fare well.

“It’s just not a good argument to say let’s keep something that’s been open for seven years,” board member Richard Costigan said to a Caltrans representative.

The Personnel Board in April plans to revisit some of the job titles that it spared this week. They could be culled or consolidated. One, a prison industries superintendent for coffee roasting and grinding, could be grouped with other similar supervisory positions.

Brown’s since 2014 has touted a civil service improvement campaign to spruce up the state’s workforce policies. State Personnel Board Vice President Lauri Shanahan said she’d request a formal update on the project soon.

“I tend to be impatient, and I want to see a more holistic approach” to the consolidation of job titles, she said.

