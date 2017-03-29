Board member asks Jerry Brown to take over troubled California tax collection agency

A critical audit of the Board of Equalization is not yet public, but it’s already prompting demands for changes at an agency that collects $60 billion a year in tax revenue.
Board member Fiona Ma on Monday sent a letter to Gov. Jerry Brown asking him to appoint a public trustee to oversee the agency.
“This extraordinary step is necessary to restore public trust and to address the various serious issues outlined by the recent” audit, she wrote.
She’s referring to an audit by the Department of Finance that revealed slippery accounting, elected leaders steering resources to events that promote themselves and a culture of fear among civil servants who worry about crossing board members.
The Bee reviewed a copy of the report last week and it is scheduled for public release later this week.
Ma wants a public trustee to appoint a chief legal counsel, standardize tax collection policies at the agency’s field offices, create a complaint hotline for taxpayers and internal whistleblowers, and empower local field offices where agency employees work directly with taxpayers.
The Board of Equalization is a unique tax-collecting agency that has five elected board members setting tax policy and weighing appeals. The soon-to-be released audit shows that the board has tripled its spending on printed materials and events that appear to promote board members.
Adam Ashton: 916-321-1063, @Adam_Ashton. Sign up for state worker news alerts at sacbee.com/newsletters.
