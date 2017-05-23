Tempers flare as troubled California tax board weighs audit reforms

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money Pause

4:06 Can you guess whether the DMV rejected these license plates?

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

2:54 How to get a California state job with little experience

1:12 Why did CalPERS stick with tobacco ban?

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

1:57 Assemblyman Phil Ting doubts BOE can fix itself

0:15 Video shows bat-wielding robbers smash up jewelry store