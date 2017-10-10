Tax board leader urged quick hiring to get state workers better pensions

More Videos 1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse Pause 2:07 Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California 1:03 Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 0:49 'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:34 See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space 2:25 Watch the new trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' 0:32 Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:14 Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 1:48 Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Scandals make case for tax board overhaul, Phil Ting says Assembly Budget Chairman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, favors an overhaul of a tax agency called the Board of Equalization. Its recent scandals, he says, make a case for a new approach. Assembly Budget Chairman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, favors an overhaul of a tax agency called the Board of Equalization. Its recent scandals, he says, make a case for a new approach. Adam Ashton aashton@sacbee.com

Assembly Budget Chairman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, favors an overhaul of a tax agency called the Board of Equalization. Its recent scandals, he says, make a case for a new approach. Adam Ashton aashton@sacbee.com