See hundreds paddle out in honor of surfing legend Jack O'Neill

A paddleout honoring Jack O’Neill took place Sunday at the surfing icon's favorite beach - Pleasure Point in Santa Cruz.
Some estimated the number of surfers paddling out into the Pacific and forming a circle to be 500. Scores more crowded onto the rocks at Pleasure Point.
The eye patch-wearing surfing legend died June 2 at age 94 in his Santa Cruz oceanfront home of more than 50 years, waves lapping at his deck. He began wearing a black eye patch after his surfboard hit his left eye while riding a wave.
The bigger-than-life surfing legend pioneered the development of the wetsuit. Looking to surf longer in the frigid Northern California ocean, he began experimenting with various materials until he invented the first neoprene wetsuit.
