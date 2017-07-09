See hundreds paddle out in honor of surfing legend Jack O'Neill

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:22 Watch hundreds paddle out in honor of surfing legend Jack O'Neill Pause 1:06 Alamo Fire update: Fire grows to almost 24,000 acres, burns in steep terrain 0:10 Cal Fire dumps fire retardant on Wall Fire in Butte County 3:08 See Oroville Dam spillway repair progress this week 1:16 See the fast-moving Alamo Fire burn east of Santa Maria 1:16 Massive fire breaks out at Oakland construction site 1:15 Winters Fire blackens hills 1:14 A look at wildfires burning in California, Nevada and Colorado 1:14 How to tell a wolf from a dog (or coyote) 0:59 Some crazy-big numbers on the Oroville spillway rebuild Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A paddleout honoring Jack O’Neill took place Sunday at the surfing icon's favorite beach - Pleasure Point in Santa Cruz. Some estimated the number of surfers paddling out into the Pacific and forming a circle to be 500. Scores more crowded onto the rocks Video courtesy Mary Anne Carson Edited and produced by David Caraccio

