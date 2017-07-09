A paddleout honoring Jack O’Neill took place Sunday at the surfing icon's favorite beach - Pleasure Point in Santa Cruz. Some estimated the number of surfers paddling out into the Pacific and forming a circle to be 500. Scores more crowded onto the rocks Video courtesy Mary Anne Carson Edited and produced by David Caraccio
July 09, 2017 1:18 PM

See hundreds paddle out in honor of surfing legend Jack O'Neill

By David Caraccio

The eye patch-wearing surfing legend died June 2 at age 94 in his Santa Cruz oceanfront home of more than 50 years, waves lapping at his deck. He began wearing a black eye patch after his surfboard hit his left eye while riding a wave.

The bigger-than-life surfing legend pioneered the development of the wetsuit. Looking to surf longer in the frigid Northern California ocean, he began experimenting with various materials until he invented the first neoprene wetsuit.

