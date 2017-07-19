What will happen to Bay Bridge steel? Artists have creative plans

Steel from the hulking old east span of the Bay Bridge is on its way to communities around the state to be used as art projects.
Artists have been awarded 450 tons of steel from the old Bay Bridge, according to Caltrans. Motorists now travel across a new span at the east end of the bridge.
Fourteen artists were selected to receive the steel, with allotments being accepted beginning in June. The recycled steel will used for a variety of projects, including a miniature train station in Truckee, an entry gate at Joshua Tree and a giant wind chime at Treasure Island.
The creations will take years to complete as installation sites must first be constructed at some sites.
