Driver arrested after 4 cyclists on benefit ride hit by truck, possibly intentionally

The driver of a pickup truck suspected of hitting four cyclists on a fundraising ride outside of Petaluma on Saturday has been arrested, the California Highway Patrol announced.

The hit-and-run occurred Saturday on a rural road popular with cyclists. Witnesses said the driver of the blue Dodge Ram appeared to intentionally swerve into the cyclists who were along the right side of the road, according to The Associated Press.

“Shortly before midnight, approximately 12 hours after the collision, Marin CHP officers along with members of our Investigative Services Unit placed the driver under arrest,” CHP Marin said in a Facebook post.

The injured were among about 1,300 cyclists participating in the Jensie Gran Fondo of Marin, a benefit event for the Marin County Bicycle Coalition, Executive Director Jim Elias told CBS SF Bay Area.

All four victims were injured, with one man requiring an airlift to the hospital with critical injuries after being thrown into a ditch.