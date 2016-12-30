Confused over California’s new gun laws? Here’s when they take effect

Between state legislation and voter-approved ballot initiatives, 2016 saw passage of sweeping new gun regulations in California. Taken together, the new laws will add a host of restrictions for California’s more than 6 million gun owners, from where you buy your ammunition to how you store your guns and who can borrow them.
Some of the new restrictions take effect at the start of 2017. Others are staggered over the next two years. Here’s your guide to California’s new era of gun ownership.
Dates California gun laws take effect
Theft/loss reporting
When it becomes a crime to falsely report a firearm has been lost or stolen
Jan. 1
Start date for requirement that theft or loss of a firearm must be reported to law enforcement within five days
July 1
Lending firearms
When it becomes illegal, with limited exceptions, to loan guns to anyone outside of immediate family members
Jan. 1
Large-capacity magazine restrictions
When it becomes illegal, with limited exceptions, to possess magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds
July 1
Assault weapon restrictions
Start date for the new definition of “assault weapon”
Jan. 1
Deadline to register a newly designated assault weapon with the state
Dec. 31, 2017
Restrictions on home-built “ghost guns” and guns without serial numbers
Start date for requirement that you get state permission before manufacturing or assembling a firearm
July 1, 2018
Deadline to place a serial number on any unmarked firearm possessed after July 1, 2018
Dec. 31, 2018
Ammunition restrictions
Start date for requirement that ammunition sales or transfers be conducted through a licensed ammunition vendor
Jan. 1, 2018
When you no longer can import ammunition bought outside the state without first shipping it to a licensed vendor
Jan. 1, 2018
Start date for requirement that Californians undergo background checks to buy ammunition
July 1, 2019
Handgun storage law
Start date for requirement that handguns be stored in a locked container or locked trunk when left in an unattended vehicle
Jan. 1
Sources: Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, Legislative Analyst’s Office, California legal codes.
