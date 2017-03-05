California exports its poor to Texas, other states, while wealthier people move in

1:18 What is Trappist beer and alcohol by volume? Pause

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

3:49 San Joaquin Valley farmers keep drilling, even as groundwater limits loom

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam: Watch 1960s construction of tallest dam in the U.S.

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

1:52 High deductible means big bills for single mom

2:14 CHP Officer Chellew honored at funeral service

1:37 Christian Brothers celebrate championship