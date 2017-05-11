Swimmers off Capistrano Beach in Orange County got some surprising news from above on Wednesday.

“You are paddleboarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks,” an Orange County sheriff’s helicopter pilot announces over his loudspeaker in a video released by the department.

The pilot then informs beachgoers that lifeguards advise them to exit the water “in a calm manner.”

The sharks were spotted from Capistrano Beach in Dana Point, south to San Onofre State Beach, where a woman was bitten by a shark April 29, reported the Orange County Register. The area was also put under shark advisory, according to an announcement by Camp Pendleton.

Orange County Lifeguards Chief Jason Young said there were two reports in the Capistrano Beach area. In addition to the sheriff’s helicopters, there were secondary reports from people on the beach who saw a shark breach, the Register reported.

Later in the evening, the Long Beach Fire Department issued a shark advisory warning after sightings of another school of sharks.

“We haven’t had any reports of anyone being bumped or charged, just observations of them either swimming or breaching,” Young told the Register.

Data on shark attacks shows most attacks in California occur in San Diego and Humboldt counties.