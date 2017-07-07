Firefighters contain massive blaze in Oakland near Lake Merritt

A four-alarm fire at a building under construction near Lake Merritt in Oakland has been contained, and no one was injured.
#BREAKING: Massive fire at building under construction in Oakland, CA | Watch live on https://t.co/aL1iMNgx8t https://t.co/wVzfTnQw2b pic.twitter.com/otXWrjuhjD— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 7, 2017
A large crane in the middle of the Oakland building that was destroyed by the fire is in danger of collapsing, the Associated Press reported. The crane, which was swinging around on its own amid the flames, is adding additional concerns to firefighters.
Firefighters continue to pour numerous streams of water on the smoldering site.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The building near Valdez and 23rd streets is a mixed-use project known as Alta Waverly, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
The project included 196 apartments and 31,500 square feet of retail space.
Heat from the fire was detected on a weather satellite in space, according to the National Weather Service in San Francisco, the Los Angeles Times reported. The temperature of the fire reached nearly 900 degrees kelvin, forecasters said.
KRON4 said the fire is just two blocks away from the Grand Avenue side of Lake Merritt.
Police evacuated people living and working nearby.
Massive fire still burning in #Oakland @kron4news #oaklandfire pic.twitter.com/f1WTTCVPvC— Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) July 7, 2017
#live #fire at lake merrit building in oakland pic.twitter.com/6PCyiZPQ2v— $uperNatural (@JamesSFlowers) July 7, 2017
Thick, heavy black smoke came from the site, and was visible for miles, according to Fox 61 Oakland.
The blaze was first reported at 4:21 a.m.
David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio
Comments